Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale for $348 at Amazon

The headphones are available on sale from a third-party retailer

Nov 23, 2020

3:40 PM EST

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear headphones are on sale on Amazon’s website.

These headphones typically cost $499 CAD, but they’re on sale for $348. At the time of writing, the promotion is only available on the silver model. This model is being sold from what looks like a third-party seller.

The black models are also available at a discounted rate, but they seem to be used from and also from third-party sellers.

Sony’s high-end WH-1000XM4 headphones offer great sound, noise cancellation, NFC, charge via USB-C,  Ambient Sound mode and more.

