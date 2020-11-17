Rogers launches Black Friday deals with savings on phones and plans

Rogers’ Black Friday promotions are now live on the carrier’s website for those looking to upgrade their phone or get a new plan this holiday season.
First up, Rogers is offering an online-only deal that can save customers $100. The deal gives a $55 credit with the purchase of any new phone with Rogers’ device financing on a Rogers Infinite plan. Along with that, the carrier will waive the $45 activation fee. It’s worth noting, however, that Rogers typically waives the $45 activation fee for online transactions, so the $55 credit is the only real bonus here.
Rogers is also offering some plan deals. While these aren’t necessarily new, both options are excellent choices for anyone looking to get more data for less money per month. First, there’s the $75 per month, 20GB Rogers Infinite plan. This comes with 20GB of data at Rogers’ typical network speed followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps upload and download. The plan also comes with unlimited Canada-wide calling, text picture and video messaging, and more.
The other plan deal is a discounted version of the above $75/20GB plan. This is a $60/20GB plan available when customers add additional lines. Rogers first launched the $60/20GB plan in early November.
You can also check out a list of the best Rogers deals below:
- iPhone 11 64GB – Available for $22.09 per month device financing (regular $28.55 per month)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – Available for $10.84 per month device financing (regular $35.84 per month)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 – Available for $19.95 per month device financing (regular $53.30 per month)
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB – Available for $35 per month device financing (regular $47.71 per month)
- Google Pixel 5 – Available for $20 per month device financing (regular $39.59 per month)
- Google Pixel 4a – Available for $10 per month device financing (regular $23.34 per month)
Along with the above device deals, Rogers is offering a few other deals for customers. For example, the carrier is offering six months of free Apple Music for customers who sign up for a tablet plan. Rogers is still offering its 50 percent off AirPods deal on the purchase of the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro.
You can check out all the Rogers deals here.
Comments