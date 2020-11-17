Fido launches Black Friday deals with bonus data and discounts on phones

Fido launched its ‘Black Friyay‘ Black Friday deals with deals and discounts on phones, plans and more.
Like its parent company Rogers, Fido is offering a hefty bill credit for online transactions when customers get a new phone or upgrade their existing phone. However, Fido is giving customers a steeper discount of $145 — a $100 bill credit plus the carrier waives the $45 activation fee. It’s worth noting Fido normally waives the activation fee for online orders, so the real bonus here is the $100 bill credit.
Additionally, Fido is offering bonus data on several plans. That includes 3GB on its $45/1GB plan, making it $45/4GB. Most of the carriers other plans include a bonus 2GB of data, ranging from $50/6GB to $75/12GB.
As for deals on phones, check out some of the highlights below:
- iPhone XR – $0 down with $25 per month device financing (regular $30 per month)
- LG Velvet – $0 down with $15 per month device financing (regular $31.25 per month)
- Samsung Galaxy A71 – $0 down with $15 per month device financing (regular $29.59 per month)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $0 down with $25 per month device financing (regular $50 per month)
- Google Pixel 5 – $0 down with $20 per month device financing (regular $39.59 per month)
- iPhone 11 – $0 down with $25 per month device financing (regular $38.55 per month)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 – $0 down with $33.33 per month device financing (regular $61.88 per month)
Those interested in learning more about Fido’s Black Friday deals can check out the carrier’s website here.
Comments