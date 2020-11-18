Bell’s 2020 Black Friday promotions are live

Bell’s Black Friday promotions are now live on its website for those looking to upgrade their handset or get a new plan.
First up, Bell is offering a $100 bill credit when you buy any new smartphone on an eligible two-year plan.
Bell has brought back its 20GB data for $75 per month promotion. The deal offers unlimited data with 20GB at maximum speeds, unlimited Canada-wide calling, and unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messages.
The Quebec-based carrier is also bringing 30GB of data for $85 per month. Picking this option also includes six months of Crave for free when you activate or upgrade to a new phone on this plan.
Further, you’re also able to save $15 per month for every member you add to your account.
Additionally, you’ll be able to get phones as low as $10.48 per month.
Below are a few other notable deals:
- iPhone 11 64GB — Available for $22.09 per month for two years with the Device Return Option
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G — Available for $10.84 per month for two years with the Device Return Option
- LG Velvet — Available for $15 per month for two years
- iPhone XR — Available for $25 per month for two years
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G — Available for $19.55 per month for two years
- Google Pixel 5 — Available for $20 per month for two years
- Huawei P40 Pro — Available for $37.32 per month for two years with Device Return Option
- Huawei P30 Pro — Available for $11.67 per month for two years with Device Return Option
Moreover, Bell is offering a Black Friday bonus for Fibe Internet. If you get the Fibe 50 + Fibe TV for $119.90 per month plan, you’ll also get a $250 Visa prepaid card on a two-year term. For Bell’s Fibe 50 plan for $84.95 per month, you’ll get a $150 Visa prepaid card.
You can also get six months of Crave when you buy a new phone with Bell SmartPay on an eligible rate plan.
You can learn more about Bell’s Black Friday deals, here. Virgin, the carrier’s flanker brand, is also offering similar deals.
