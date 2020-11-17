Freedom Mobile’s Black Friday deals include phone discounts and up to 10GB bonus data

Shaw’s Freedom Mobile launched its Black Friday deals and discounts today. That includes savings on phones as well as bonus data and more.
Starting with the bonus data, Freedom is offering up to 10GB of extra data on select plans, but only for in-store sign-ups. In fact, many of Freedom’s deals are in-store only, which seems like a terrible idea given the ongoing pandemic.
Still, if you’re looking for a good deal and are willing to head to a nearby retail location, you can check out some highlights below:
- LG Velvet – Save $600 when you get the Velvet on ‘Absolute Zero’ with a $50/15GB plan (in-store only)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – Available for ‘Absolute Zero’ on a $55/20GB plan
- iPhone 11 64GB – Available for $10 per month on Freedom’s MyTab with a Big Gig Unlimited plan
- Samsung Galaxy A71 – Included with a $49 per month, 12GB plan (in-store only)
- iPhone SE 64GB – Included with a $49 per month, 12GB plan (in-store only)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 – Including with a $45 per month, 12GB plan (in-store only)
- Save 50 percent on select Samsung accessories (in-store only)
Freedom customers can also get an Unlimited Talk and Text prepaid plan for $99 per year.
Those interested can check out all the Freedom Mobile deals here.
