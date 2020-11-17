Telus launches Black Friday offers including savings on phones

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has launched its early Black Friday deals offering savings on phones, plans and accessories.
The carrier has brought back its $75/20GB Peace of Mind plan, which is available with new phones or when you bring your own.
Telus is also offering a number of discounts on phones, including Apple’s recently released iPhone 12 line. For instance, you can save up to $600 on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, up to $360 on the iPhone 12 mini, up to $480 on the iPhone 12 Pro and up to $440 on the iPhone 12.
It’s worth noting that the saving amount includes a Bring-it-Back bonus amount, a Bring-it-Back top-up, a Telus Easy Payment bonus discount and all promotion discounts.
You can also save on other phones:
- Save up to $520 on Google devices with Bring‑It‑Back
- Save up to $852 on iPhone XS Max Silver 512GB.
- Save up to $1,415 on Samsung devices with Bring-It-Back
- Save up to $1150 on Huawei devices with Bring‑It‑Back
- Save $390 on the LG Velvet 5G for bold style at a better price
The carrier is also offering up to 50 percent off on accessories. Another deal gives you a bonus 32-inch TCL TV when you buy the TCL 10 Pro.
Telus is also waiving its $45 connection fee when you shop online and is also offering free shipping.
You can check out Telus’ full list of Black Friday offers here.
