PREVIOUS
News

Telus launches Black Friday offers including savings on phones

The carrier has brought back its $75/20GB plan deal

Nov 17, 2020

5:55 PM EST

0 comments

telus

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has launched its early Black Friday deals offering savings on phones, plans and accessories.

The carrier has brought back its $75/20GB Peace of Mind plan, which is available with new phones or when you bring your own.

Telus is also offering a number of discounts on phones, including Apple’s recently released iPhone 12 line. For instance, you can save up to $600 on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, up to $360 on the iPhone 12 mini, up to $480 on the iPhone 12 Pro and up to $440 on the iPhone 12.

It’s worth noting that the saving amount includes a Bring-it-Back bonus amount, a Bring-it-Back top-up, a Telus Easy Payment bonus discount and all promotion discounts.

You can also save on other phones:

  • Save up to $520 on Google devices with Bring‑It‑Back
  • Save up to $852 on iPhone XS Max Silver 512GB.
  • Save up to $1,415 on Samsung devices with Bring-It-Back
  • Save up to $1150 on Huawei devices with Bring‑It‑Back
  • Save $390 on the LG Velvet 5G for bold style at a better price

The carrier is also offering up to 50 percent off on accessories. Another deal gives you a bonus 32-inch TCL TV when you buy the TCL 10 Pro.

Telus is also waiving its $45 connection fee when you shop online and is also offering free shipping.

You can check out Telus’ full list of Black Friday offers here.

Related Articles

News

Nov 17, 2020

5:31 PM EST

Best Buy Canada serves up another batch of early Black Friday deals

News

Nov 9, 2020

4:52 PM EST

Bell tops ranks as fastest mobile network in Canada: PCMag

News

Nov 6, 2020

7:19 AM EST

Telus reports 111,000 mobile phone net additions in Q3 2020

News

Nov 17, 2020

3:43 PM EST

Fido launches Black Friday deals with bonus data and discounts on phones

Comments