PREVIOUS
News

Google confirms Nest Audio to work as Chromecast TV speakers

So far there's no release date for the feature

Nov 13, 2020

5:23 PM EST

0 comments

Google has confirmed that those who own a Nest Audio and a new Chromecast with Google TV can use all three devices to get a better TV audio experience.

Earlier this month, it leaked that Google was working on a feature that allows users to use two Nest Audio speakers to play sound from a Chromecast with Google TV. Now that the feature has been confirmed, it should help boost some users’ TV audio, but it will only work when you’re using the new Chromecast.

This means if you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, for example, you won’t get the added benefit of using two Nest Audios as speakers. If you only ever stream content on Netflix or Prime Video, this could be a viable solution, but a soundbar is likely a better option for most people.

There’s no mention of when Google plans to release this feature, but The Wall Street Journal has confirmed with the company that it’s coming at some point in the future.

It’s also still unclear if this feature will come to Google’s other smart devices like the Nest Hub Max and the older Chromecast streaming sticks.

That said, the leaked marketing copy that appeared earlier this month suggests that Google will make this feature exclusive to the new Nest Audio and the Chromecast with Google TV.

Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: Android Central 

Related Articles

News

Nov 12, 2020

11:15 AM EST

YouTube Music reportedly rolling out personalized ‘Year in Review’ playlists

News

Nov 11, 2020

4:59 PM EST

Google Photos to end free unlimited storage policy in June 2021

News

Sep 25, 2020

12:41 PM EDT

Unreleased ‘Chromecast with Google TV’ leaks, reveals UI and apps

News

Oct 4, 2020

12:20 PM EDT

Google offering Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle for $119.99

Comments