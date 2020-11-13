PREVIOUS
Apple’s AirPods Pro available for $269 at Costco

To buy the earbuds, you need a Costco membership

Nov 13, 2020

7:03 PM EST

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are now on sale at Costco.

The earbuds, which feature active noise-cancellation, are available for $268. Typically, Apple’s high-end wireless earbuds cost $329.

This is a pretty good deal considering Apple’s products rarely go on sale.

Apple’s AirPod Pro sport sweat and water-resistance, five hours of battery life and an adaptive EQ that tunes to the shape of your ear.

Further, the AirPods Pro feature “Hey Siri” controls, offering quick access to Apple’s voice-activated assistant, and a Qi wireless charging-compatible case.

A $120 annual Costco membership is necessary for the purchase. Check out Costco’s website here.

Source: RedFlagDeals

