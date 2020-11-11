Ustwo Games’ Alba: A Wilfelife Adventure launches December 11

Ustwo Games, the developers behind critically-acclaimed mobile game Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2, plans to launch its next game, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, on December 11th. The game was first revealed on July 20th.
The title will hit both Steam and Apple’s subscription-based Apple Arcade service in exactly one month. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure will also launch on consoles, but there’s currently no release date.
The Steam listing for the game offers the following description:
“Even the smallest person can make a big difference. Join Alba, as she sets out to save her beautiful island and its wildlife. And possibly start a revolution.”
While it’s still a little unclear, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure looks like it’s set to be a casual adventure title like Animal Crossing: New Horizons or the Story of Seasons series.
The game offers handcrafted visuals, a soundtrack made with the help of Lorena Alvarez, and there’s a lot of animals to discover.
