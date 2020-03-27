Monument Valley 2 is now free on both the App Store and the Play Store.
Ustwo Games released the successor to its hit original puzzle game Monument Valley in June 2017 during WWDC.
The game’s puzzles were influenced by M.C. Escher and provide complexity as well as a great accomplishment after beating each level.
Ustwo Games said it took inspiration from mid-century illustration, theatre and toy design when it made Monument Valley 2.
The game has received accolades from a few award ceremonies, including Best Mobile Game at the 2017 Game Awards and Best Puzzle Game at the 2018 Webby Awards.
Initially, the game cost $6.99 CAD when it was released. It’s unclear if this is a limited promotion or if the game will be free forever, so you might want to download it before the price changes.
The original game in the series, the award-winning Monument Valley, still costs more than $5.49 and 5.99 respectively in both the App Store and the Play Store.
