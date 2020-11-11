Spotify finds Ed Sheeran most popular artist for wedding playlists in 2020

2020 has been a difficult year for many, but those with weddings this year are experiencing another type of challenge.
While some couples decided to postpone their weddings, others have chosen not to — though I think I know more people who’ve gotten married this year than ever before.
Spotify found more than 400,000 user-generated wedding-themed playlists have been created since July. And with the help of Spotify’s collaborative features, couples have been able to create playlists for their weddings with friends and love ones through nearly 600,000 wedding-themed playlists.
Spotify has also found a trend in 2020 with Spotify user-generated wedding playlists added to the platform that includes ‘Zoom,’ ‘Virtual’ and ‘Micro-Wedding’ in the title.
According to Spotify, the average length of these wedding playlists globally is about two hours and 17 minutes with about 35 tracks.
Amusingly, Ed Sheeran seems to be the most popular wedding artist. The most popular song for weddings in Canada is Thinking Out Loud.
The top 5 most-streamed artists that appear on wedding playlists on Spotify in Canada are as follows:
The top 5 most-streamed songs that appear most on wedding playlists in Canada on Spotify are as follows:
- ‘Thinking] out Loud’ by Ed Sheeran
- ‘Marry] Me’ by Train
- ‘A] Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri
- ‘Marry] You’ by Bruno Mars
- ‘Speechless]’ by Dan + Shay
Comments