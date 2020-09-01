Animal Crossing’s September update brings small changes, new bugs/fish to collect

Animal Crossing: New Horizon players can look forward to new fish and bugs to collect as September ushers in the fall season.
The is a relatively smaller update compared to some of the previous expansions that came out in the summer, but it still looks like fun. The fall season lasts from September 1st to December 1st.
In the fall, when players shake trees, they have a chance of getting both acorns and pinecones now that can be used for crafting. The trailer only shows off one craftable fall-themed item, but I assume you can build the indoor furniture items shown off in the trailer.
Other than that, players can expect to catch new fish and bugs, plus they can dive for new sea creatures like Oysters on the ocean floor.
Source: Nintendo
Comments