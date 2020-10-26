PREVIOUS
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs reveal 5,000mAh battery and more

Samsung's next flagship is expected to launch in January 2021

Oct 26, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly have a 5,000mAh battery, according to notable leakers Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles.

We recently saw the first potential renders of the upcoming smartphone lineup with a possible January 2021 launch date, and now we have an idea of what to expect for the Galaxy S21 Ultra model.

It appears that the Galaxy S21 Ultra won’t be a huge upgrade over the current S20 series. The leak suggests that the smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It’s worth noting that it’s not clear what exactly the “2X” is referring to.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly also feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and 40-megapixel front-facing camera.

The flagship is expected to come with a high refresh rate screen, and rumours indicate that it could be 144Hz instead of 120Hz, but nothing has been confirmed. It’s also said to feature a Snapdragon 875 chipset.

As with any other leak, it’s important to take this one with a grain of salt because nothing has been confirmed. With a possible January 2020 launch date, we’ll likely hear more about the upcoming lineup soon.

Source: Ishan Agarwal (91Mobiles)

