Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs reveal 5,000mAh battery and more

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly have a 5,000mAh battery, according to notable leakers Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles.
We recently saw the first potential renders of the upcoming smartphone lineup with a possible January 2021 launch date, and now we have an idea of what to expect for the Galaxy S21 Ultra model.
It appears that the Galaxy S21 Ultra won’t be a huge upgrade over the current S20 series. The leak suggests that the smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It’s worth noting that it’s not clear what exactly the “2X” is referring to.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly also feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and 40-megapixel front-facing camera.
The flagship is expected to come with a high refresh rate screen, and rumours indicate that it could be 144Hz instead of 120Hz, but nothing has been confirmed. It’s also said to feature a Snapdragon 875 chipset.
As with any other leak, it’s important to take this one with a grain of salt because nothing has been confirmed. With a possible January 2020 launch date, we’ll likely hear more about the upcoming lineup soon.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (91Mobiles)
Comments