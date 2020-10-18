Leaked renders reveal what Samsung’s next flagship phone may look like

New leaked renders have revealed what Samsung’s upcoming 2021 flagship device may potentially look like.
The renders were posted online by notable leaker ‘OnLeaks.’ Before we get into the leak, it’s worth noting that this information isn’t official, so the next flagship may look quite different from the renders.
Based on the leaked images, the front of the phone doesn’t look vastly different from the S20, considering the punch-hole at the centre of the screen for the selfie camera.
However, the back of the phone looks a bit different due to a new camera setup that seems to extend from the metal frame of the device and creates quite a thick bump that may measure 1.1mm.
It does appear that the number of shooters is still the same, with three cameras at the back. The leak suggests that the device has a 6.2-inch flat display.
The leak also indicates that Samsung will launch its next flagship lineup in January 2021. It’s important to note that it’s unknown whether the tech giant will call its next flagship the Galaxy S21 or S30, however the leak refers to it as the “Galaxy S21.”
Since we’ve already got the first leak indicating what to expect, we’ll likely see more rumours and leaks in the coming weeks and months.
Image credit: OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer)
Source: OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer)
