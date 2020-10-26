iFixit teardown reveals iPhone 12 and 12 Pro feature similar internal hardware

Though this was pretty easy to assume given how close the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro’s technical specs are, iFixit’s recent teardown of Apple’s two new flagship smartphones confirms both devices’ internal hardware is very similar.
First off, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro feature identical displays and 10.78 Wh batteries. Further, the iPhone 12 includes a plastic spacer where the iPhone 12 Pro’s telephoto lens and LiDAR sensor is located. Both smartphones also include the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide shooters.
The publication x-rayed the smartphones (courtesy of Creative Electron), revealing its circular MagSafe charging array, which appears to feature a black border. You can also see the iPhone 12 Pro’s stainless steel frame compared to the iPhone 12’s aluminum sides in the x-rayed image below.
Other interesting information includes that the iPhone 12’s logic board is larger than the iPhone 11’s, likely to accommodate Qualcomm’s 5G chip. That said, the logic boards featured in both the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro are nearly identical.
Regarding an overall repairability score, iFixit gave the iPhone 12 a 6/10 given its build features a lot of glue, making it difficult to take apart. Also, the improved waterproofing might make some repairs more challenging, according to iFixit. The publication also says this should also help prevent issues related to water damage.
You can find iFixit’s full teardown on the publication’s website and YouTube channel.
Image credit: iFixit, Creative Electron
Source: iFixit
Comments