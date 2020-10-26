What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on Android, Console and PC in late October/early November 2020

Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass catalogue.
Now, the company has revealed what’s hitting the service on Console, PC and Android in the first half of November:
- Carto (Console and PC) — October 27th
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Console and PC) — October 29th
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (Android, Console and PC) — October 29th
- Full Throttle Remastered (Console and PC) — October 29th
- Grim Fandango Remastered (Console and PC) — October 29th
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Android) — October 29th
- ScourgeBringer (Android) — October 29th
- Unruly Heroes (Android, Console and PC) — October 29th
- Celeste (Android, Console and PC) — November 5th
- Comanche (PC) — November 5th
- Deep Rock Galactic (Android, Console and PC) — November 5th
- Eastshade (Android, Console and PC) — November 5th
- Knights and Bikes (Console and PC) — November 5th
- Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition (Android, Console and PC) ID@Xbox — November 17th
It’s worth noting that Dishonored 2 (Android), Gonner2 (Console and PC), Rainbow Six Siege (Android and Console) and Vambrace: Cold Soul (Android) as came to Game Pass over the past several days as surprise additions.
Additionally, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get the following Perks:
- Dead by Daylight (Available October 29th) — Curtain Call Bundle containing the Clown (Killer) and Kate Denson (Survivor), with free cosmetics for both
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Available October 29th) — October Horror Pack (includes the Bloody Nurse costume, SKS weapon skin, 20,000BP and more) and the Flower Child Pack (includes the Flower Child costume set and five levels for your Survivor Pass)
- Warframe (Available October 29th) — Gauss Bundle with a free Warframe, rifle and cosmetic
Finally, here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 30th:
- After Party (Console)
- Lego Star Wars III (Console)
- Rise & Shine (Console)
- Tacoma (Console and PC)
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Console and PC)
- The Red Strings Club (PC)
As always, Game Pass subscribers can purchase any game in the catalogue with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing once they leave the service.
While Microsoft hasn’t said for sure, it seems like this will be the last big wave of new Xbox Game Pass titles before it launches its next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, on November 10th. On that date, EA Play will also come to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost, bringing with it more than 60 Electronic Arts games, as well as other exclusive perks.
For more on what’s come to Game Pass this month, check out our lists of new games for the first and second halves of October.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Alternatively, Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99/month.
Image credit: PUBG Corp.
Source: Xbox
Comments