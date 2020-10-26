Google Store starts charging for Pixel 5 pre-orders in Canada

The Google Store has started charging for Pixel 5 pre-orders in Canada and the United States ahead of the October 29th release date.
The store has also removed the ability to cancel pre-orders. 9to5Google notes that the Pixel 5 charge went through on October 25th. The message on the Google Store Order details page has also been updated to read: “We’ll email you when your shipment is on its way.”
Most Google Store shoppers are given an estimated shipping time frame, and it’s possible that the devices could start arriving a day or two in advance of the quoted date.
The Pixel 5 costs $799 CAD and comes in ‘Subtle Sage’ and ‘Just Black.’ The phone features a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G capabilities, as well as 8GB of RAM and the largest-ever battery for a Pixel handset at 4,000mAh.
Additionally, the handset sports an OLED 6.0-inch screen with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution that also features HDR10+ and a 90Hz refresh rate.
You can read MobileSyrup‘s hands-on with the Pixel 5 here.
Source: 9to5Google
