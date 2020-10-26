PREVIOUS|
News

Google Store starts charging for Pixel 5 pre-orders in Canada

The store has also removed the ability to cancel pre-orders

Oct 26, 2020

3:03 PM EDT

0 comments

The Google Store has started charging for Pixel 5 pre-orders in Canada and the United States ahead of the October 29th release date.

The store has also removed the ability to cancel pre-orders. 9to5Google notes that the Pixel 5 charge went through on October 25th. The message on the Google Store Order details page has also been updated to read: “We’ll email you when your shipment is on its way.”

Most Google Store shoppers are given an estimated shipping time frame, and it’s possible that the devices could start arriving a day or two in advance of the quoted date.

The Pixel 5 costs $799 CAD and comes in ‘Subtle Sage’ and ‘Just Black.’ The phone features a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G capabilities, as well as 8GB of RAM and the largest-ever battery for a Pixel handset at 4,000mAh.

Additionally, the handset sports an OLED 6.0-inch screen with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution that also features HDR10+ and a 90Hz refresh rate.

You can read MobileSyrup‘s hands-on with the Pixel 5 here. 

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Aug 6, 2020

10:35 AM EDT

Pixel 4, 4 XL listed as ‘out of stock’ on Canadian Google Store

Reviews

Oct 14, 2020

11:00 AM EDT

Google Pixel 5 Hands-on: No gimmicks

News

Oct 23, 2020

3:29 PM EDT

Google Pixel 5, 4a 5G bug can stop phones from charging, fix incoming

Features

Oct 12, 2020

8:02 AM EDT

Google’s Pixel 5 redefines the meaning of flagship

Comments