YouTube rolls out new gesture and controls for its mobile app

YouTube is rolling out a few new features for its mobile app to make it easier for users to watch and control videos.
One of the added features is a new gesture option that lets you enable or disable full-screen video by swiping up or down on the video window. With this new feature, users won’t have to tap the full screen button or rotate their phone.
There’s also a new closed-caption button on the overlay menu next to a toggle to turn autoplay on or off. You can also click on the timestamp on a video to either see how much of the video you’ve seen or how much you have left.
YouTube is also rolling out an expanded version of its video chapters feature with a new list that displays all of the chapters included in the video, along with a preview thumbnail.
The company is also introducing a new set of “suggested actions,” which will aim to help users make their viewing experience even better. This could include recommendations like watching a video in full-screen or using a VR headset.
The new updates are rolling out across the iOS and Android app starting today.
Source: The Verge
