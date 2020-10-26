PREVIOUS|
Apex Legends season 7 preview offers new character and map details

The new vehicle is called 'Trident'

Oct 26, 2020

3:22 PM EDT

Apex Legends season 7 ‘Ascension’ is coming.

The new season offers a new map, a new Legend, and the first-ever implementation of vehicles.

According to Respawn Entertainment, ‘Olympus’ is a large map and likely the biggest we’ve ever seen in Apex considering it required vehicles to navigate. The developer describes the new map as “a beautiful, lush city in the clouds.”

The new Legend, ‘Horizon,’ was first introduced in season 6. You’re able to meet the legend in the Firing Range and complete a mission for her. Horizon is an astrophysicist who managed to escape a black hole and now has a mastery of gravity.

Apex Legends season 7 is also introducing a new feature called ‘Clubs’ that Respawn says aims to help “like-minded players, build a community, and rise together.” Additionally, the new flying vehicle called ‘Trident’ has enough room for your full team of three.

The new season is set to arrive on November 4th, the same day the game is set to launch on Steam.

Source: EA

