Are you waiting for the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Apple's iPhone release schedule is a little different this year

Oct 24, 2020

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 12 series just a little over a month ago.

Fast forward to now, and both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 are available, but the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are still on the way, with both devices releasing November 13th.

It’s odd Apple is dropping the 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini later this year, but it’s possible the company ran into COVID-19-related manufacturing issues. Apple also might have opted to release the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro first because they’re the tech giant’s best selling smartphones.

We’re curious if you’re waiting for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, or if you plan to buy one of Apple’s more recently released handsets?

Let us know in the comments below.

