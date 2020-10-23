Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in November

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly. Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV and desktop.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in November:
- Below Deck: season 8 (11/03/20)
- Killer Siblings: season 2 (11/08/20)
- The Real Murders of Orange County (11/09/20)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 1 (11/12/20)
Here’s what’s going on this month:
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 5 — Mondays
- Snapped: Season 28 — Monday
- The Real Murders of Orange County — Mondays from November 9th
- Below Deck: Season 8 — Tuesdays
- Made in Chelsea: season 20 — Tuesdays
- Dr. 90210: season 1 — Tuesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: season 17 — Tuesdays – Saturdays
- Don’t Be Tardy: season 8 — Wednesdays
- The Real Housewives of Orange County: Thursdays
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Thursdays from November 12
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians: season 19 — Fridays
- Southern Charm: season 7 — Fridays
- True Crime: Buried in the Backyard: season 3 — Fridays
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire: season 12 — Sundays
- True Crime: Killer Siblings: season 2 — Sundays from November 8th
Comments