Apple’s iPad Air (2020) is now available in Canada

Along with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple’s new iPad Air (2020), the fourth-generation version of the tablet, is now available in Canada.
The new iPad Air features a squared-off iPad Pro-like design, a 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina LCD Display with a 2,360 x 1,640 resolution, Apple’s new A14 chip — the same processor is the iPhone 12 series — and comes in 64GB and 256GB storage sizes.
Further, instead of Face ID or a physical front-facing Touch ID button, the iPad Air (2020)’s fingerprint scanner is located on the top of the tablet inside its power button.
The tablet’s colourful design comes in ‘Silver,’ ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Rose Gold,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Sky Blue.’
While the iPad Pro (2020) remains Apple’s highest-end tablet because it features a 120Hz refresh rate, a LiDAR sensor, the new iPad Air actually features a more powerful processor than the Pro.
Regarding pricing, the Wi-Fi iPad Air costs $779 for the 64GB version and $979 for the 256GB iteration. The 64GB Wi-Fi and Cellular iPad Air starts at $949 for the 64GB iteration, with the 256GB version costing $1,149.
For more on the iPad Air (2020), check out my review of the tablet.
