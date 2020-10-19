iPhone 12 series selling twice as fast as iPhone 11: report

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that demand for the iPhone 12 series is twice as high as last year’s iPhone 11.
Kuo says that roughly 1.7 to two million people pre-ordered the new iPhones within the first 24 hours this year. Last year it was estimated that only 500,000 to 800,000 iPhone 11 models were ordered in the same timespan.
There is speculation that the addition of 5G is driving iPhone sales in general, but it’s going to be hard to beat the last iPhone sales explosion. According to Kuo, when the iPhone 6 series launched as Apple’s first large-screen device, there were four million pre-orders.
If Apple managed to capture two million pre-orders last week, it could potentially garner another two million when it launches the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Max on November 6th, resulting in a huge sales boost for the Cupertino, California-based company.
Kuo is also predicting a pretty even split between iPhone models this year, with the iPhone 12 mini being the only model to receive substantially less market share.
The estimated sales breakdown is:
- iPhone 12 mini: 10-15 percent
- iPhone 12: 30-35 percent
- iPhone 12 Pro: 30-35 percent
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: 15-20 percent
Overall, a lot is going for the new iPhones ranging from a new design to a more comprehensive lineup of products and 5G.
While I’m not completely sold on this range of phones being as popular as the iPhone 6 series, simply because of 5G, I do think these are going make a much larger splash than the iPhone 11.
Source: Ming-Chi Kuo Via:9to5Mac
Comments