Here’s how to watch Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 event

Apple is hosting another fall event on October 13th where the company is widely expected to show of the iPhone 12 series.
Along with new iPhones, rumours suggest we could see the company’s AirPods Studio wireless headphones, Tile-like AirTags and more.
For those who want to tune in live, just head to Apple’s events website. From there, you’ll be able to access the company’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event video when it kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT on the 13th. Those with an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV can download the Apple Events app as well and watch it from there.
