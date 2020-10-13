Amazon Prime Day now live in Canada, here are all the tech deals

The day has arrived. Amazon’s annual Prime Day is now on and will be on for a deal-a-thon that will last 48-hours.
The company already teased some discounts on tech but now here are some of the items that have been heavily discounted:
Amazon devices:
- Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug, Charcoal for $34.99 (save 67%)
- Echo Show 5 with Amazon Smart Plug for $69.99 (save 48%)
- Echo Auto for $24.99 (save 64%)
- Echo Studio for $189.99 (save 27%)
- Echo Plus (2nd gen) for $79.99 (save 60%)
- Echo Flex for $14.99 (save 57%)
- Echo Show 5 with LIFX Wifi Bulb for 59.99 (save 48%)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $24.99 (save 21%)
- Save up to 42% on Ring Video Doorbells
- Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini for $84.99 (save 41%)
- Echo Show 5 for $59.99 (save 40%)
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug for $89.99 (save 62%)
- Fire 7 Tablet for $49.99 (save $29%)
- Fire HD 8 tablet for $109.99 (save 21%)
- Fire TV Cube for $99.99 (save 33%)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $149.99 (save 25%)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $104.99 (save 25%)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet for $199.99 (save 23%)
TVs
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, Fire TV Edition for $329.99 (was $584.99)
- Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV for $169.99 ($364.99)
- Insignia 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition for $449.99 (was $784.99)
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition for $419.99 (was $784.99)
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition for $369.99 (was $584.99)
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition for $419.99 (was $784.99)
- Samsung 65″ LS03T The Frame 4K ULtra HD HDR Smart QLED TV for $1,998.99 (was $2,399.99)
- Samsung 65″ RU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $999.98 (was $1,998.99)
- Samsung 58″ RU7100 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $549.98 (was $749.99)
- Samsung 43″ Q60T 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV for $599.98 (was $749.99)
- Save up to 35% on select LG TVs and Sound Bars
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $149.99 (save 25%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $199.99 (save 20%)
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $430.22 (save 19%)
- Philips Performance PH805 Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise Canceling for $214.26
- Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds for $97.99 (save 30%)
- JBL Free X Truly Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $89.98
- Save up to 35% on select Sony Headphones
- Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones for $269.99 (save 30%)
- Save up to 45% on Anker Headphones and Speakers
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth – Wired Gaming Headset for $86.99 (save 26%)
Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker for $159.99 (save 36%)
Gaming and Laptops
- Save $40 on Nintendo Switch Gray + Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee Bundle
- Save $40 on Nintendo Switch Neon + Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu
- Save $40 on Nintendo Switch Lite Gray + Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu
- Save $40 on Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise + Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu
- PDP Nintendo Switch Starter Kit for $26.46 (save 34%)
- Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch for $29.98
- HTC Vive Cosmos for $939.99
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for $29.99 (save 25%)
- Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $44.99 (save 36%)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $69.99 (save 42%)
- Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor for $84.99 (save 37%)
- Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard: Mecha-Membrane Key Switches for $71.99 (save 31%)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth – Wired Gaming Headset for $86.99 (save 26%)
- Razer Wolverine Ultimate for $139.99 (save 42%)
- HyperX Chargeplay Quad – 4-in-1 Joy-Con Charging Station for $29.99 (save 25%)
- Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (save 44%)
- Acer Nitro Ultra Gaming Notebook 15.6″ for $1,199.99 (save 23%)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop for $1,429.99 (save 16%)
- ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop for $1,299.99 (save 24%)
- MSI Full HD FreeSync Gaming Monitor 24″ Curved for $169.99 (save 30%)
- Up to 20% off select Microsoft Surface devices
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm for $279.99 (was $329.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 42MM for $229.99 (was $279.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $179.99 (was $229.99)
- Save up to 50% on select Garmin watches
Smart home
- Save up to 30% on select Philips Hue products
- ecobee Home Security Bundle for $399.99
- ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control for $329.99
- Honeywell Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat for $99.99 (save 56%)
- Honeywell Home Home Programmable Thermostat for $76.70
More to come…
Source: Amazon Canada
