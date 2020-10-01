PREVIOUS|
Amazon Alexa app gets Auto Mode to turn your phone into an in-car display

Rolling out in the coming weeks to Canada

Oct 1, 2020

3:04 PM EDT

Amazon has introduced Auto Mode to its Alexa app, which allows your phone to become a “driver-friendly” in-car display.

Overall, Auto Mode contains the following four screens:

  • Home — provides shortcuts to frequently used actions
  • Navigation — offers shortcuts to favourite locations and links to your default navigation app to get to them
  • Communicate — shortcuts to place calls, Drop In or make announcements from other Alexa devices (such as letting family know you’re on the way home)
  • Play — access to media playback

Amazon is rolling out Auto Mode to the Alexa app on Android and iOS in the coming weeks in Canada, the U.S. and other countries.

Additionally, Amazon is launching a ‘start my commute’ feature that lets Alexa-enabled devices provide weather and traffic updates, ask if you’d like to listen to music or audio books and more. However, this is only confirmed for the U.S. for now.

Via: The Verge

