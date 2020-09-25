SyrupCast 224: Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft buying ZeniMax

This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett and Brad Shankar talk about the recent news surrounding Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S and Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.
The team discusses Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax and Xbox game streaming possibly coming to iOS.
The team then breaks into the big PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X news as they analyze the pricing and design of each console. Following that, the SyrupCast squad analyzes how each company is approaching its respective next-generation video game console.
Listen in for all of our thoughts about Sony and Microsoft’s upcoming video game systems.
