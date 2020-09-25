PREVIOUS|
SyrupCast

SyrupCast 224: Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft buying ZeniMax

The next-generation of video games is almost here

Sep 25, 2020

10:17 AM EDT

0 comments

This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett and Brad Shankar talk about the recent news surrounding Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S and Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

The team discusses Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax and Xbox game streaming possibly coming to iOS.

The team then breaks into the big PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X news as they analyze the pricing and design of each console. Following that, the SyrupCast squad analyzes how each company is approaching its respective next-generation video game console.

Listen in for all of our thoughts about Sony and Microsoft’s upcoming video game systems.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Direct download link

Related Articles

News

Sep 25, 2020

11:03 AM EDT

EB Games offering PlayStation 5 pre-orders in Canada again [Update: Sold out]

SyrupCast

Sep 18, 2020

3:24 PM EDT

SyrupCast 223: Apple Watch Series 6, SE and new iPads

News

Sep 24, 2020

10:57 AM EDT

It costs $300 to upgrade the Xbox Series X and S’ storage

Resources

Sep 22, 2020

8:03 AM EDT

Here’s where you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and S in Canada

Comments