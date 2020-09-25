PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in October 2020

Sep 25, 2020

10:48 AM EDT

Every month, Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video Canada streaming service.

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.

Here’s what’s hitting Prime Video Canada in October:

October 1st

  • Mad Men: seasons 1 -7
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Inglourious Basterds
  • Solto Em Floripa: season 1
  • Scare Me: season 1  — Shudder for $5.99
  • The Hunt for Escobar’s Hippos: season 1 — Smithsonian Channel for $7.99

October 2nd

  • Bug Diaries Halloween Special: season 1
  • Savage x Fenty Show: volume 2

October 4th

  • Flesh and Blood: season 1 — PBS Masterpiece for $7.99 

October 6th

  • Black Box (Blumhouse)
  • The Lie
  • Mr. Robot: season 4
  • Shakespeare & Hathaway: season 3 — BritBox for $7.99

October 7th

  • Next: season 1 — StackTV for $12.99

October 8th

  • Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
  • Archive

October 9th

  • Sons of the Soli: Jaipur Pink Panthers: Season 1
  • Subete A Mi Moto: season 1
  • Carolina Marin: season 1

October 11th

  • The Spanish Princess: season 2 — Starz for $5.99

October 13th

  • Evil Eye
  • Nocturne

October 15th

  • The Rhythm Section
  • Countdown

October 16th

  • What the Constitution Means to Me: season 1
  • Time
  • Putham Pudhu Kaalai: season 1

October 18th

  • The Trouble with Maggie Cole: season 1 — PBS Masterpiece for $7.99

October 22nd

  • Mirzapur: season 2

October 29th

  • Like a Boss

October 30th

  • The Challenge: Eta: season 1
  • Truth Seekers

Image Credit: IMDB

