Apple buys Avengers: Endgame directors’ ‘Cherry,’ starring Tom Holland

Apple has acquired Cherry, an upcoming drama film helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo that features Spider-Man star Tom Holland in the lead role.
According to Deadline, Apple has paid about $50 million USD (about $67 million CAD) for Cherry, which will release on Apple TV+ sometime in early 2021.
Cherry is a big get for Apple, given the talent attached to the film. Most notably, it’s the first film to be directed by the Russos after Endgame, which released in April 2019 and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Cherry will also be the Russos’ fourth film with Holland, following previous collaborations on Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Holland, for his part, has also led two highly successful solo Marvel-Sony films, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, with a third on the way.
Based on Nico Walker’s 2018 novel of the same name, Cherry follows an army medic (Holland) who becomes hooked on opioids and turns to robbing banks to fund his addiction. A trailer for the film has not yet been released.
Cherry is the latest in a lineup of notable films that Apple has acquired for Apple TV+ in recent months. Earlier this year, the company shelled out a reported $70 million USD (abut $94 million CAD) for the Tom Hanks-led WWII drama Greyhound, which premiered on Apple TV+ in July.
Additionally, Apple has purchased Antoine Fuqua’s $105 million USD (about $140 million CAD) thriller Emancipationstarring Will Smith and Martin Scorsese’s $200 million USD (about $268 million CAD) drama Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro. The latter deal led to Scorsese signing a multi-year film and TV deal with Apple.
The Russos, meanwhile, have been keeping busy post-Endgame by working with a variety of companies through their AGBO production company. For the most part, though, they’ve primarily been producing films and TV shows, like 21 Bridges with the late Chadwick Boseman, Netflix’s highly successful blockbuster Extraction (for which Joe Russo also wrote the screenplay) and Amazon’s global event seriesCitadel with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.
That said, they’re also set to direct The Gray Man for Netflix in January, a new action-thriller starring Chris Evans and Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds that will reportedly be Netflix’s most expensive film to date.
Image credit: AGBO
Source: Deadline
