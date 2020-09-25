Microsoft’s rumoured 12.5-inch Surface Laptop could sport an i5, start at $699 USD

More rumours about Microsoft’s alleged upcoming low-cost 12.5-inch Surface Laptop have emerged boasting a significant price drop.
According to WinFuture, Microsoft is developing the new Surface Laptop alongside its refreshed Surface Pro X. However, unlike the Surface Pro X, the new Surface Laptop will use an Intel processor instead of Microsoft’s rumoured new SQ2 ARM CPU.
Although the publication doesn’t specify, hopefully the Intel CPU is one of the new 11th Gen ‘Tiger Lake’ options. Earlier reports suggest they bring a substantial improvement over the 10th Gen chips. WinFuture suggests the base configuration will likely ship with 8GB of RAM as well.
Further, WinFuture shared the expected U.S. pricing for the 12.5-inch Surface Laptop. It may come in six variants with increasingly powerful specs or different storage and RAM configurations. Reportedly, prices will be as follows:
- $699.99 USD ($938.77 CAD)
- $799.99 USD ($1,072.88 CAD)
- $899.99 USD ($1,206.99 CAD)
- $999.99 USD ($1,341.11 CAD)
- $1,099.99 USD (1,475.22 CAD)
- $1,199.99 USD ($1,609.33 CAD)
Although converting rumoured USD pricing to CAD isn’t an accurate way to ascertain the actual Canadian pricing, it can help give us an idea of how much the 12.5-inch Surface Laptop could cost in Canada. Considering the current 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 starts at $1,149 in Canada and $979 in the U.S., this new, cheaper option is definitely a lot less money.
Microsoft is expected to launch its new Surface products sometime in October, based on when the company has announced products in the past. Rumours suggest we’ll see a new Surface Pro X and this 12.5-inch Surface Laptop. It remains to be seen if Microsoft announces a Surface Laptop 4 that’s a direct upgrade to last year’s Laptop 3 bearing a similar price, or if the rumoured 12.5-inch will be the sole Surface Laptop option this year.
Source: WinFuture
