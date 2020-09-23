SaskTel to invest $70 million to build 74 cell towers in rural Saskatchewan

SaskTel is investing over $70 million to build 74 new macro cell towers in rural communities in Saskatchewan by early summer 2021.
“These new towers will help to bolster and add capacity to our network so that we can continue to meet the ever-growing demand for wireless data,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett, in a news release.
This project marks the final phase of the provincial government’s Wireless Saskatchewan initiative, which was originally launched 2017.
The initiative is a multi-phase project designed to increase connectivity in the province. The Government of Saskatchewan notes that once this final phase is completed, SaskTel’s wireless network will grow to include around 1,000 cell towers across the province.
“While these 74 towers will be the final phase of this initiative, we will continue to work with SaskTel and our rural stakeholders to continue to improve communication within the province,” said Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SaskTel, in the news release.
The government notes that this final phase brings the total investment in rural connectivity over the last three years to more than $107 million.
Source: Government of Saskatchewan
