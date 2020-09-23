GSMA delays MWC Barcelona 2021 until end of June

The GSMA has announced that it is rescheduling all of its MWC 2021 events.
MWC21 Shanghai will take place from February 23rd to 25th, while MWC21 Barcelona will take place between June 28th and July 1st.
MWC21 Barcelona was initially scheduled for the first week of March 2021. However, the GSMA has decided to push the event back due to COVID-19.
The GSMA says it’s committed to investing in MWC21 so it can still go ahead and “offer a unique, unmissable experience” with “virtual elements to complement the overwhelming demand to convene physically.”
[ANNOUNCEMENT]
#GSMA today announced a rescheduling of MWC Barcelona & MWC Shanghai 2021.
Moving the Barcelona event to 28 June – 1 July 2021 allows the GSMA to contend with external circumstances related to COVID-19.
Read the latest details – https://t.co/b9lG6sn67g #MWC21 pic.twitter.com/MHGzjTghFH
— GSMA (@GSMA) September 23, 2020
Additionally, GSMA says it worked with the city of Barcelona to get approval for the new date. Further, the GSMA indicated that the date changes “ensure that 2021 reverts to a full annual cycle of MWC events between Shanghai, Barcelona, L.A.”
With MWC21 in June, it’s not clear what precisely this means for phone launches. Typically, phone-makers like LG, Huawei, Sony and TCL unveil their handsets at MWC or the weekend before. It’s possible that these companies will now hold their own events in February, or wait until June to launch their handsets.
MWC was cancelled earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID_19 pandemic.
Source: @GSMA
Comments