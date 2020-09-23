PREVIOUS|
GSMA delays MWC Barcelona 2021 until end of June

MWC Barcelona 2021 will now take place from June 28th to July 1st

Sep 23, 2020

3:50 PM EDT

The GSMA has announced that it is rescheduling all of its MWC 2021 events.

MWC21 Shanghai will take place from February 23rd to 25th, while MWC21 Barcelona will take place between June 28th and July 1st.

MWC21 Barcelona was initially scheduled for the first week of March 2021. However, the GSMA has decided to push the event back due to COVID-19.

The GSMA says it’s committed to investing in MWC21 so it can still go ahead and “offer a unique, unmissable experience” with “virtual elements to complement the overwhelming demand to convene physically.”

Additionally, GSMA says it worked with the city of Barcelona to get approval for the new date. Further, the GSMA indicated that the date changes “ensure that 2021 reverts to a full annual cycle of MWC events between Shanghai, Barcelona, L.A.”

With MWC21 in June, it’s not clear what precisely this means for phone launches. Typically, phone-makers like LG, Huawei, Sony and TCL unveil their handsets at MWC or the weekend before. It’s possible that these companies will now hold their own events in February, or wait until June to launch their handsets.

MWC was cancelled earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID_19 pandemic.

Source: @GSMA

