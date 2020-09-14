Some Ontario school boards delay start of virtual learning amid increasing demand

A few Ontario school boards have delayed the start of virtual learning amid a recent increase in demand for online education.
The Peel District School Board has delayed online learning to September 21st and 22nd for elementary students and high schoolers, respectively. The board has said that it had to push back the start of online classes because 10,000 students signed up for virtual learning in the past week.
The board now has to allocate staff for the 64,000 who will be attending school from home instead of in-person classes in the region.
Further, the Halton District School Board has delayed online learning a few days because of recent and increased demand for the remote learning option.
It notes that there is a significant waitlist for virtual school and that some classes are already full. The board has advised students that are attending in-person classes to continue doing so.
Source: The Canadian Press
