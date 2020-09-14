Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will allow you to stream more than 150 games starting September 15

Microsoft has revealed that that more than 150 titles will be available to stream through Xbox Game Pass in Canada and 21 other countries starting September 15th.
It’s important to note that the company’s game streaming service was previously known as ‘Project xCloud’ while it was in beta, but now, Microsoft is simply referring to its as ‘cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.’
What has remained the same, however, is that game streaming is available at no additional cost to those with a $16.99 CAD/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Through that integration, xCloud allows you to stream the majority of titles from the Game Pass catalogue, all through that monthly fee.
Here’s the full list of games that will be available to stream at launch:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Absolver
- Afterparty
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battletoads
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Carrion
- Children of Morta
- ClusterTruck
- Crackdown 3: Campaign
- Crosscode
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- DayZ
- de Blob
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Death Squared
- Deliver us the moon
- Demon’s Tilt
- Descenders
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (September 22nd)
- DiRT 4
- Don’t Starve
- Double Kick Heroes
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Enter The Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fallout 76
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix the Reaper
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- For the King
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Fractured Minds
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Gato Roboto
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with Your Friends
- Grounded
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight (Renewal)
- Hot Shot Racing
- Human Fall Flat
- Hyperdot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Indivisible
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Katana ZERO (Coming soon)
- Killer Instinct DE
- Kona
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Dungeons
- MINIT
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X (Not available in Korea)
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Time At Portia
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NieR:Automata
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods (Coming soon)
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Oxenfree
- Pathologic 2
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Rise & Shine
- River City Girls (Coming soon)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Sea Salt
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Terraria
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Gardens Between
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Surge 2
- The Touryst
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Escapists 2
- The Talos Principle
- The Turing Test
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Tracks – The Train Set Game
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- Undermine
- Untitled Goose Game
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon)
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- Wizard of Legend
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
At launch, xCloud will be available on Android devices version 6.0 or greater that support Bluetooth version 4.0+ via an app on the Play Store. Samsung owners can download a special version of the app via the Galaxy Store which supports in-app purchases to buy additional content for games. Across all Android devices the xCloud app also features full integration with Xbox Live, meaning friends, achievements, party and voice chat, cloud saves and more will carry over from console and PC to mobile.
It’s important to note that while Microsoft has noted its intent to bring xCloud to as many devices as possible, the service will likely not be coming to iOS anytime soon. That’s because Apple’s App Store rules have long prevented game streaming services like xCloud.
While Apple updated its App Store guidelines last week, the new policies were still restrictive, requiring each game in a service like Game Pass to be offered on iOS through its own standalone app. Naturally, this would allow Apple to take its standard 30 percent cut per title, whereas Game Pass’ current all-in-one offering would prevent this.
In response, Microsoft said this would create a “bad experience for customers,” arguing that “gamers want to jump directly into a game from their curated catalog [sic] within one app just like they do with movies or songs, and not be forced to download over 100 apps to play individual games from the cloud.”
For now, though, Microsoft promises to continue to grow xCloud on Android with new games over time. Overall, Game Pass Ultimate is meant to be Microsoft’s most accessible option for those looking for console-quality gaming. On November 10th, the company will also launch its next-gen consoles, the $379.99 Xbox Series S and $599 Xbox Series X, for a more traditional gaming experience.
Image credit: CD Projekt Red
Source: Xbox
