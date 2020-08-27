Facebook Canada testing new personalized ‘Search’ layout

Facebook Canada is testing a new ‘Search’ layout that shows users links, photos and videos related to their interests.
The social media giant notes that new layout is meant to make it easier for users to discover and join popular conversations on the platform.
Users will see this content appear when they tap on the Search bar before they begin typing in their search. Facebook says that only a small number of iOS and Android users in Canada will be a part of this initial test.
“We’re exploring whether people find value in a search experience that helps them discover popular public discussions happening on Facebook about a variety of culturally relevant moments and movements–not necessarily the topics that are garnering the highest level of chatter on Facebook, but topics that are conversational, diverse, relevant, and potentially interesting,” the social media giant notes.
Facebook says that it’s going to learn from its community and update this user experience based on the feedback it receives.
The social media giant tested a new search experience last year that allowed people to explore relevant content they haven’t connected with yet on Facebook, and this test appears to be similar.
Image credit: Facebook
