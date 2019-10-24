PREVIOUS|
News

Facebook testing new search interface in Canada

Facebook is building another section to browse in its app

Oct 24, 2019

3:38 PM EDT

0 comments

Facebook app

Facebook is testing a new search interface in its Android app in Canada that presents users with topics it thinks they might be into.

For example, it might show people that are into dogs, then posts and links related to the animal.

The test is on Android devices, but Facebook shared iOS renders with MobileSyrup. The test should look the same on Android.

Similarly to how Instagram’s search page shows users pictures it thinks they might be interested in, the Facebook search page will show Facebook content you might be interested in.

The social media powerhouse is also testing this option in South Africa and the Philippines, as well as Canada.

Related Articles

News

Oct 22, 2019

9:49 AM EDT

Amazon backs Microsoft and Facebook in fight against deepfakes

News

Oct 21, 2019

2:08 PM EDT

Facebook, Instagram get new features to prevent spread of misinformation

News

Oct 18, 2019

11:38 AM EDT

Facebook outlines plan to prevent child exploitation on its platforms

Comments