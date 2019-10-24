Facebook testing new search interface in Canada

Facebook is testing a new search interface in its Android app in Canada that presents users with topics it thinks they might be into.
For example, it might show people that are into dogs, then posts and links related to the animal.
Similarly to how Instagram’s search page shows users pictures it thinks they might be interested in, the Facebook search page will show Facebook content you might be interested in.
The social media powerhouse is also testing this option in South Africa and the Philippines, as well as Canada.
