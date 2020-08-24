PREVIOUS|
Spotify signs first-ever esports partnership with Riot Games on League of Legends

An exclusive ongoing podcast series will come out of the partnership, among other content

Spotify has signed its first-ever partnership with developer Riot Games on its massively popular multiplayer game League of Legends.

Through this deal, Spotify will produce an exclusive ongoing podcast series focused on League of Legends esports. Further, the music streaming platform will feature a hub with music, podcasts and playlists inspired by the League of Legends community.

Finally, Spotify says it will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Worlds Anthem, a musical anthem that will be performed at the World Championships in Shanghai from September 25th to October 31st.

That said, Spotify notes that this is only the “beginning” of the partnership, so there will likely be more content to come out of it in the future.

Source: Spotify

