PREVIOUS|
News

Pokémon Go players voted for Charmander and Porygon for next Community Days 

Porygon is coming up first

Aug 24, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

During a recent Twitter Pokémon Go, players voted for Charmander and Porygon to be featured in the game’s next Community days.

One week ago, Niantic announced that players were going to vote between Charmander, Caterpie, Grimer, and Porygon. Now the voting is over, and Porygon won.

Since Porygon is the winner, the Pocket Monster is going to be the focus of the next Community Day on September 20th. Charmander was the runner up and will be featured on October 17th.

On the respective days, players will see way more of these monsters and their ‘Shiny’ forms. While this was a vote, it always seemed to be leaning towards Porygon and Charmander since it was very unlikely players were ever going to vote for Caterpie or Grimer seriously.

Source: Pokémon Go

Related Articles

News

Aug 17, 2020

8:02 PM EDT

Pokémon Go is letting players choose the next two Community Days

News

Jul 24, 2020

8:04 AM EDT

Pokémon Go bonus code nets players free balls and a Sinnoh Stone

News

Jul 28, 2020

8:08 PM EDT

Trainers caught almost a billion Pokémon during the 2020 Go Fest

Comments