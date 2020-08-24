During a recent Twitter Pokémon Go, players voted for Charmander and Porygon to be featured in the game’s next Community days.
One week ago, Niantic announced that players were going to vote between Charmander, Caterpie, Grimer, and Porygon. Now the voting is over, and Porygon won.
The votes are in! These Pokémon earned the most votes in our Community Day Twitter poll and will be featured in our upcoming September and October #PokemonGOCommunityDay events! Thanks for voting, Trainers! pic.twitter.com/UsL9TJTSPw
— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 24, 2020
Since Porygon is the winner, the Pocket Monster is going to be the focus of the next Community Day on September 20th. Charmander was the runner up and will be featured on October 17th.
On the respective days, players will see way more of these monsters and their ‘Shiny’ forms. While this was a vote, it always seemed to be leaning towards Porygon and Charmander since it was very unlikely players were ever going to vote for Caterpie or Grimer seriously.
Source: Pokémon Go
