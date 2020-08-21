Fortnite holding another Marvel crossover next season

It looks like Fortnite is launching another Marvel drop. This new event for Chapter 2: Season 4 starts on August 27th.
Epic Games tweet about the upcoming event doesn’t contain any additional information, unfortunately. The tweet includes three emojis: a hammer, a lightning bolt, a rainbow and a short video of what looks like an older Thor. I’m totally guessing, but there’s a possibility this has something to do with Thor and maybe Valkyrie, one of the only LGBT characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
🔨⚡🌈 pic.twitter.com/0U7fFnrTsW
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020
However, recent rumours indicate that the upcoming event relates to Wolverine and Thor cosmetics.
This wouldn’t be the first Fortnite and Marvel crossover. Previously, Epic offered a limited-time mode that allowed players to become the main MCU villain, Thanos. Another limited-time event featured Captain America’s shield, Hawkeye’s Bow, Iron Man’s blasters and Thor’s Stormbreaker.
There was also even a recent Deadpool crossover event.
