Captain America makes his return to Fortnite as a skin

Jul 3, 2020

3:06 PM EDT

Captain America has arrived in Fortnite as an in-game character skin.

Fortnite players can purchase the superhero for 2,000 V-bucks (about $27 CAD). You’ll also get the super solider’s iconic shield, which can also be used as an in-game pickaxe.

The announcement isn’t the first appearance of Captain America’s shield in Epic’s Fornite. Last year the shield was a special item in a limited time Avengers-themed mode.

In addition, you can purchase a new Captain America-themed fireworks emote for 300 V-bucks (roughly $4). The emote is the Captain America pose with fireworks exploding behind the character.

The new comic-themed skin adds to Fortnite’s existing library of DC/Marvel characters, which includes Aquaman, Batman, Black Widow, Deadpool, Harley Quinn and more.

All of the above characters are either playable as a skin or have been featured in the game for a limited time.

Source: Epic Games

