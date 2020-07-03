Captain America makes his return to Fortnite as a skin

Captain America has arrived in Fortnite as an in-game character skin.
Fortnite players can purchase the superhero for 2,000 V-bucks (about $27 CAD). You’ll also get the super solider’s iconic shield, which can also be used as an in-game pickaxe.
The announcement isn’t the first appearance of Captain America’s shield in Epic’s Fornite. Last year the shield was a special item in a limited time Avengers-themed mode.
In addition, you can purchase a new Captain America-themed fireworks emote for 300 V-bucks (roughly $4). The emote is the Captain America pose with fireworks exploding behind the character.
The new comic-themed skin adds to Fortnite’s existing library of DC/Marvel characters, which includes Aquaman, Batman, Black Widow, Deadpool, Harley Quinn and more.
All of the above characters are either playable as a skin or have been featured in the game for a limited time.
Source: Epic Games
Comments