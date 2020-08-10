Amazon rebrands ‘Twitch Prime’ to ‘Prime Gaming’

Amazon has announced that its rebranding ‘Twitch Prime’ to Prime Gaming. Unlike Prime Video, the tech giant’s TV and movie streaming service, Twitch Prime focuses on video game perks.
Prime Gaming also includes more content, free games and comes with a monthly Twitch channel subscription.
New name, same awesome benefits. 👑 #PrimeGaminghttps://t.co/AeAwWpk1Ba pic.twitter.com/pR0KDGTr85
— PrimeGaming (@primegaming) August 10, 2020
Additionally, Prime Gaming features, access to skins for Apex Legends and content for titles like FIFA20, Destiny 2 and Roblox. There’s even a rotating collection of PC games available for free and other exclusive in-game content for every month.
You need a Prime membership to activate Prime Gaming. Prime Video is $79.99 per year with the first month free.
Comments