Some older DualShock 4 colour variants return this August

Aug 10, 2020

8:02 PM EDT

In the last seven years, Sony’s PlayStation has released 25 colour variants of its DualShock 4 controller.

These variants range from Sunset Orange, Camo, Wave Blue and tons more.

Now only months before the launch of the PS5 and its DualShock 5, PlayStation is bringing back some of its older DualShock 4 styles for the month of August.

These include Steel Black, Rose Gold, Red Camouflage, and last but not least, Berry Blue. These are returning to participating retailers globally, including Best Buy and Amazon Canada.

You can check out the complete catalogue of colours, here.

Source: PS Blog

