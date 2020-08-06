PREVIOUS|
Zoom for Android gets official dark mode, improved Chat UI

The popular video conferencing app just got a whole lot darker

Aug 6, 2020

3:18 PM EDT

Zoom icon on iOS

Zoom has officially launched dark mode on Android via ‘version 5.2.42588.0803’ of the app.

As Android Police notes, though, there doesn’t appear to be a manual toggle for dark mode in the app. Instead, Zoom will automatically switch to dark mode as per your device settings.

In addition to dark mode, Zoom has added new reactions, such as ‘Heart,’ ‘Laughing,’ ‘Hushed/Astonished,’ and ‘Party.’ Further, the app now has an improved Chat UI, aspect ratio toggle for video feeds, a security section when scheduling a meeting and more.

See the full changelog below:

WHAT’S NEW
Changes to existing features

Show annotator’s name by default
Meeting features

Additional meeting reactions
Toggle aspect ratio for video feeds
Chat features

Invite members by channel or organization
Mute channel notifications
Improved Chat UI
Phone features

Transfer call to any meeting
View transcriptions of call recordings
General features

Security section when scheduling a meeting
Dark mode support
Resolved Issues

Minor bug fixes

Via: Android Police

