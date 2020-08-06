PREVIOUS|
Business

Rogers plans to work from home for at least the rest of 2020

The company is playing things by ear for the time being

Aug 6, 2020

2:23 PM EDT

Similar to Telus, Rogers is planning on returning to its offices at some point in 2021 and will keep its workforce remote for the rest of the year.

The company also mentions that it moved all seven thousand of its Canadian customer care members and almost all of its other staff, to remote work in the spring.

There isn’t a firm timeline since the carrier, like many others, is playing things by ear and hoping that the pandemic subsides before it begins working from its offices again.

However, when the company does decide to transition back to office work, its employees will have the option to stay home if they don’t feel comfortable being back in the office yet.

It’s worth noting that some Rogers store employees are still working from the company’s stores.

Telus is taking a similar strategy and aims to go back sometime in 2021, while Bell is moving to slowly begin transitioning back to working from its offices in November.

