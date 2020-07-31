PREVIOUS|
Business

Telus keeps part of its workforce home until at least 2021

The company is going to revisit this policy at the end of 2020

Jul 31, 2020

12:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus is now telling some of its staff members to continue working from home until at least 2021.

“We have made the decision to continue with our current working arrangements — with the vast majority of our team members working productively from home until 2021,” said Telus in a memo. “We will revisit this policy towards the end of December and early January.”

Telus is following the lead of a few other large Canadian corporations like RBC and other major Canadian banks. What will be interesting to see is if any other Canadian telecoms decide to follow suit with their work from home plans.

Telus told MobileSyrup that it had enabled 95 percent of its employees to work from home, and before the pandemic, it had set up 75 percent of its employees to work remotely at least part-time.

It’s also worth noting that the carrier still has some of its retail stores open. 

Related Articles

Business

Jul 31, 2020

2:24 PM EDT

Bell’s work from home plans extend tentatively to November and beyond

Business

Jul 28, 2020

10:44 AM EDT

CES 2021 will be an online only event

News

Jul 30, 2020

5:39 PM EDT

Telus investing $90 million to connect Saanich, B.C. to fibre optic network

News

Jul 31, 2020

7:39 AM EDT

Telus reports $3.73 billion Q2 revenue, 61,000 mobile phone additions

Comments