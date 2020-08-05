Here’s how to watch Samsung’s August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung’s August 5th Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 10am ET/7am PT. The event will be completely online thanks to the ongoing pandemic, but it’s bound to be an action-packed affair.
The South Korean phone maker is expected to launch several new phones and devices. That includes the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus.
Phew, that’s a lot of stuff. It should make for a hectic morning and potentially a long live stream for anyone who tunes it. Still, for Samsung fans, it should be a fun event.
For those interested in tuning in, it looks like the event will run a little different than in years past. For starters, you have to head to ‘www.samsung.com’ to watch it. When you first arrive on the site, an animation plays showing the tip of an S Pen dropping a copper colour, which splashes and fills the screen.
After, the site shows an image of a copper splash and says the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event will start ‘live’ on the website. Further, the Samsung Canada site includes a link to a sign-up form, although it’s not clear what, exactly, users sign-up for.
There will also be a live stream accessible on YouTube (either by clicking here or watching the embed above).
For those who don’t want to or can’t follow along live, keep an eye on MobileSyrup for the latest from Samsung. Check out our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages for details as well.
