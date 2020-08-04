PREVIOUS
Latest Shot on iPhone ad features hockey players in effort to excite Canadians

Shout out to Renfrew hockey tape

Aug 4, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

If you’re a fan of Apple’s commercials and hockey, this might be your dream advertisement.

It looks like Apple gave Canadian NHL stars Marc-André Fleury and Mark Stone a few iPhone 11 Pro smartphones and told them to shoot from creative angles as Apple’s crew filmed them.

While a relatively uninspired commercial, there’s no denying iPhone 11 Pro’s video quality is impressive.

I’d also like to point out that Fleury and Stone are using Renfrew-branded hockey tape, which is the second-best thing to come out of that rural Ontario town beside me — shoutout to Scapa Tape factory and its hockey tape division.

Source: Apple

