If you’re a fan of Apple’s commercials and hockey, this might be your dream advertisement.
It looks like Apple gave Canadian NHL stars Marc-André Fleury and Mark Stone a few iPhone 11 Pro smartphones and told them to shoot from creative angles as Apple’s crew filmed them.
While a relatively uninspired commercial, there’s no denying iPhone 11 Pro’s video quality is impressive.
I’d also like to point out that Fleury and Stone are using Renfrew-branded hockey tape, which is the second-best thing to come out of that rural Ontario town beside me — shoutout to Scapa Tape factory and its hockey tape division.
Source: Apple
