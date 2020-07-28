PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in August 2020

Two original Xbox games are featured in August's Games with Gold lineup

Red Faction 2

Every month, Xbox offers four games at at no additional cost to those who are subscribed to its Xbox Live Gold service.

Now, Xbox has revealed the following Games with Gold titles for August:

  • Portal Knights (regularly $19.99 CAD) — Available August 1st to 31st on Xbox One
  • Override: Mech City Brawl ($39.99) — Available August 16th to September 15th on Xbox One
  • MX Unleashed ($14.99) — Available August 1st to 15th on Xbox One and Xbox 360 via backward compatibility
  • Red Faction II ($14.99) — Available August 16th to 31st on Xbox One and Xbox 360 via backward compatibility

It’s important to note that Microsoft quietly stopped selling the $69.99 12-month Games with Gold subscription earlier this month. That said, Xbox Live Gold is still available via the $11.99/month and $29.99/three months subscription tiers.

Further, a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes Xbox Live Gold on top of Xbox Game Pass for both Console and PC.

While you wait for August’s Games with Gold titles, July’s lineup can be found here.

Image credit: Deep Silver

Source: Xbox

Comments