Polestar to open three sales centres in Canada

Swedish electric car brand Polestar is going to have three places to buy its car in Canada.
The brand plans to open these spaces in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal in the second half of 2020. Beyond these sales centres, the company is also going to open service centres in Victoria, B.C. and Waterloo, Ontario.
Polestar says that 95 percent of Canadian Polestar owners and reservation holders live within 240km of one of these new retail spaces. This is notable because within 240km is the range from a sales centre that the company will deliver a vehicle to your door.
The three stores will be located at:
- 1255 boulevard René Levesque in downtown Montreal
- 55 Avenue Road in Toronto
- 827 Seymour Street in Vancouver
These locations are within Grand Touring Automobile stores, which is an established foreign and luxury car dealer in Canada. You can also order a Polestar online, much like how Tesla does things.
If you’re curious about the Polestar 2, check out our prior reporting for a more in-depth breakdown.
Comments