Facebook Canada partners with Ontario university to combat online hate

Facebook Canada has partnered with the Ontario Tech University’s Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism to launch the ‘Global Network Against Hate.’
The network will work to develop strategies, policies and tools to combat hate and extremism, including examining how it spreads and how to stop it.
The social media giant is investing $500,000 over the next five years to help advance the centre’s work researching violent extremism, based on ethnic, racial, gender and other forms of prejudice.
Facebook’s contribution is also going to fund the creation of a new position at the centre to facilitate global partnerships and knowledge sharing focused on research and preventing hate bias both online and offline.
“We hope to help the center achieve its goals of preventing hate, prejudice and extremism in Canada and beyond and continue our efforts to create safe, positive and non-discrimination environments for the millions of people who use our platforms every day,” said Kevin Chan, the director of public policy at Facebook Canada, in a press release.
This new investment and launch is an extension of Facebook Canada’s ongoing partnership with the Ontario Tech University.
Facebook has recently also partnered with several Canadian organizations to fight discrimination, and has also collaborated with the Assembly of First Nations and Pflag.
